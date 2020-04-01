The Victoria ISD issued an update from VISD regarding COVID-19 plans late Wednesday. This is the statement in its entirety:
Victoria ISD continues to actively monitor the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation in conjunction with local and federal health authorities.
While the district is closed, VISD emergency and essential personnel for this evolving situation continue to consult with local health authorities and to convene virtually and regularly in order to conduct a full and ongoing assessment of risks for students and staff.
As always, the safety of our students, staff, and families remains a top priority, and we will act out of an abundance of caution to protect everyone’s health and wellbeing.
Currently, VISD has closed schools and suspended normal operations for an undetermined length of time. This includes district playgrounds, tracks, outdoor basketball courts, etc. This suspension of normal school operations, taken in conjunction with surrounding districts, is in support of the Nation’s effort to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol.
The district will remain flexible as leaders plan for long-term delivery of instruction and continue to navigate the many details of this unprecedented situation.
We will provide updates on an ongoing basis. In this update, you’ll find information regarding school meals, technology distribution and graduatiob.
SCHOOL MEALS
With the City of Victoria’s Stay at Home order in place, VISD will continue to provide an essential service of providing meals to area children. The distribution schedule has been adjusted to further reduce possible contact.
Starting the week of April 6-10, the Child Nutrition Food Distribution schedule will change as follows:
- Monday and Thursdays only.
- Monday will contain breakfast and lunch for Monday-Wednesday
- Thursday will contain breakfast and lunch for Thursday-Friday
Changes to Texas Department of Agriculture rules no longer allow VISD to distribute food for weekends.
Points of Distribution will decrease from 6-5, with serving hours 9:30-12:30 (Stroman will be 9:30-1:00):
Aloe
Crain
Hopkins
Rowland
Stroman
Meals are available for children age 18 or younger and special needs students up to age 21. Each child receiving a meal MUST be present, unless the parent provides a copy of a birth certificate, current report card, or student ID for each child. The child(ren) do not need to be enrolled at the distribution site school, nor do they need to be enrolled in VISD
TECHNOLOGY DISTRIBUTION
VISD’s Technology department has started distribution of devices. The distributions scheduled for Thursday, April 2, have been postponed to Friday, April 3, at the same times. Technology staff is still working on placing calls to those who have qualified for a device through the second window of our Technology Resources survey.
Device pickup is by appointment only. We appreciate your patience as we work through extended delays in receiving the necessary equipment for students.
GRADUATION
The COVID-19 situation is evolving daily. At this time, no decisions have been made regarding this year’s graduation plans. However, we are proactively looking at a variety of scenarios. Please continue to follow our updates for more information.
In Victoria ISD we always take care of one another and remain committed to doing what is right for our students, staff, and families. Please check our Facebook page for information. However, all critical updates will be located on our COVID-19 page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.