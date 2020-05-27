EThroughout the summer, Victoria school district plans to stay committed to supporting families and the community, officials said.
Free meals will continue to be offered to all children via curbside pickup on Mondays and Thursdays. Monday will contain breakfast and lunch for Monday-Wednesday. Thursday will contain breakfast and lunch for Thursday-Sunday.
VISD will offer take-home meals beginning Monday at the following campuses:
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Aloe Elementary, 62 Chaparral
Crain Elementary, 2706 North Azalea
Hopkins Elementary, 110 Hopkins Road
Rowland Elementary, 2706 Leary Lane
9:30 a.m. -1 p.m.
Torres Elementary, 4208 Lone Tree
Meals prepared for non-distribution days will need to be removed from the packaging and heated. Microwaves work well.
Any child age 18 and younger, as well as special needs students up to age 21, can receive free meals. Each child receiving a meal must be present, unless the parent provides a copy of a birth certificate, current report card, or student ID for each child. Children do not need to be enrolled at the distribution site school, nor do they need to be enrolled in VISD.
For other resources for food, call the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent at 361-578-0591.
