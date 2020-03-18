Warrior’s Weekend has been canceled this year because of the new coronavirus.
“We are disappointed for the heroes,” Ron Kocian, the event’s founder and president said Wednesday.
In a Tuesday Facebook video, Kocian and his son, Ron “Buck” Kocian II, announced the decision, saying the virus had made hosting this year’s event impossible.
“Everyone wants to know about the big event. It is canceled. There’s no other way to say it,” said the younger Kocian in that video, adding, “Trust me. It sickens me.”
Warrior’s Weekend, is an annual event that offers veterans wounded in combat an all-expenses-paid, deep-sea fishing trip out of Port O’Connor.
This year’s Warrior’s Weekend, which would have marked the 14th, was scheduled for May 21 to 23.
Previous events have attracted as many as 900 wounded veterans. This year, Kocian said about 650 to 700 wounded veterans were expected.
“Mostly, we are disappointed for the heroes,” Kocian said, adding, “They love coming so much.”
Kocian said Warrior’s Weekend planners canceled the event because of travel restrictions imposed for soldiers at military bases to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Planners also considered the risks to wounded veterans, whose immune systems may be more vulnerable.
Additionally, recommendations against gatherings of more than 10 people from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as local health authorities meant the event’s principal fundraiser known as “Muster” also would be canceled.
Muster, which includes a live auction, had been scheduled for April 4 but has since been moved to mid-August.
Previous events, Kocian said, have cost about $500,000.
Kocian said he hoped next year’s event will make up for the cancellation by being better.
The Field of Honor, an associated event planned for May 2 in which hundreds of American flags are planted in memorial of veterans, is still to be decided, Kocian said.
Planners hope to have a decision on whether to move forward with the field by April 1, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.