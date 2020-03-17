The 14th annual Warrior’s Weekend has been canceled because of concerns about the Coronavirus, organization officials announced on Facebook Tuesday night.
The weekend of fishing for military veterans and active duty was scheduled for the third weekend in May.
The Muster set for April 4 will be moved to August and the Crawfish Festival in at the Barn is still scheduled for April 1.
The group is still discussing if the Field of Honor will be held.
