Victoria school district took a financial hit from COVID-19.
The district spent $3.2 million on COVID-related costs, and officials continue to look at federal and state funding to relieve some of the strain.
“I think we all realize we’re driving off a funding cliff of sorts,” Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said during a Safety and Security Committee meeting Thursday. “The first impacts of this will hit next year.”
The district’s committee and the district school board each met Thursday. Shepherd discussed the effects of COVID-19 during both meetings. Board member Kevin VanHook was not present for the regular board meeting.
District officials spent about $42,600 on remote learning devices and hot spots, $435,000 on packet and hardware distribution and about $9,300 on home meal deliveries to name a few COVID-19 expenditures.
One major source of reimbursement will come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
“There’s going to be an avalanche effect of this from a financial standpoint,” Shepherd said. “You can budget whatever you want to, but if the money is not there, you can't reimburse it.”
It is unknown when those funds will be distributed or how much the district will receive, but Shepherd is hopeful the district will get about 75% to 80% of the COVID-19 expenditures back.
“I have great hesitation that there will be enough CARES funding to accrue the true costs that schools are spending,” Shepherd said.
The district may also see a decrease in the property tax revenue because of the financial hit Victoria saw, Shepherd said.
“This isn't like Harvey,” Board President Tami Keeling said. “We don't have insurance on this.”
The Texas Education Agency and Texas Association of School Administrators cautioned districts to avoid large unneeded expenditures, including large salary increases and to be “financially prudent,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said despite the financial strain, he and other officials are not considering staffing cuts.
The board reviewed the Texas Association of School Board’s salary study, and it showed Victoria school district employees are slightly underpaid.
Board member Mike Mercer said the district has a difficult time maintaining its teachers and a pay increase could help.
"It's kind of sad that we're below the local market," board member Estella De Los Santos said.
TASB consultant Keith McLemore explained the salary findings and noted that the district's salaries are 7% below the regional market value, which is about $3,700 annually. McLemore recommended several options for adopting a general pay increase, two options included a 2% or 3% increase.
“The pay differences are something that will have to happen over time,” McLemore said.
