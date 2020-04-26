Respiratory therapists combat COVID-19 on the front lines, and Victoria College respiratory students are eager to join the fight.
Students studying to be respiratory therapists don’t want to avoid the global pandemic, and they feel inspired to help those in need.
“I’m just so excited. I’m ready,” student Hannah Balentine said. “I’m excited to get in and say I'm a therapist and start making a difference.”
The novel coronavirus causes shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or pressure in the chest, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If those symptoms persist or become exacerbated, respiratory therapists move patients onto a ventilator, which they oversee.
Balentine, 22, said she is ready to be one of those therapists when she graduates in about two weeks.
“As soon as it started going on, I really wanted to be out in the field right now,” Balentine said. “I want to jump right in and start helping. It gave a name to respiratory therapists.”
She sees the pandemic as inspiration to enter the workforce. Balentine said respiratory therapists focus on the lungs and she wants to be a part of the cure.
Balentine said as a second year student, she spent a large amount of time at the hospital doing clinical rotations.
“It felt like everything fit at that point. I wouldn't do anything else.” she said. “It's hard to describe. When I go to the hospital and I do my clinics, it feels like I belong there.”
Balentine isn’t alone in her feelings.
Alyssa Rushing, a first year respiratory student, said she wishes she was graduating this semester, so she could enter the health industry during the pandemic.
Rushing, 20, said the work of a respiratory student goes beyond the pandemic, calling it a profession where she can help people of all ages.
She said respiratory therapists are on the front lines every day side by side with doctors and nurses every day.
“It made me want to hurry up and graduate sooner,” she said.
Jessica Adams, a first-year respiratory student, said she wants to make people healthy, specifically their lungs.
The 23-year-old said COVID-19 inspired her to finish her degree and enter the health care industry to help people.
”It made me want to be one even more,” Adams said. “We see the pandemic and how its affecting everyone, and I want to be the person to dive in and learn more.”
Adams said she wants to work alongside other health care workers and help her patients breathe.
“They are the unsung heroes of the hospital,” she said. “We’re the guardian of the lungs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.