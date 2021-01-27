Victoria County's COVID-19 vaccine signup system was once again overwhelmed as thousands of people tried to sign up for one of the 1,500 slots at Thursday's mass vaccination clinic.
The county's signup website had 57,000 hits in the half-hour after it went live Wednesday morning, said David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
Unlike last week when the website crashed within five minutes of going live, the county's new online signup system was able to withstand the demand, Gonzales said, and all of the online appointments were claimed in about 20 minutes.
But this week, the county's phone system crashed before officials could even begin fielding calls Wednesday morning, Gonzales said. The hotline received about 120,000 calls between Tuesday evening and Wednesday afternoon.
"It's one of those things where we fix one problem (and another comes up)," Gonzales said. "We were overloaded from the beginning."
Officials had to temporarily shut the hotline down, Gonzales said, but they were eventually able to get it back up and running. All of the hotline appointments were claimed within two hours after signups opened at 10 a.m.
The county reserved about 70% of the 1,500 appointments for the online system and about 30% of the appointments for the hotline to ensure there would be appointments available both for people calling and for those using the website, Gonzales said.
Victoria resident Martha West was one of the many people unable to book an appointment on Wednesday. West, who turned 76 on Sunday, said she used two home phones to repeatedly call the hotline on Wednesday along with two cell phones to try to make an appointment on the website.
To West's frustration, the hotline number was disconnected when she tried to call, and she kept getting stuck in a "waiting room" on the website, she said.
West said she has had difficulty sleeping recently because she has been stressed about her inability to reserve vaccines for herself and her 85-year-old husband, both of whom have serious health issues. She has found the website difficult to access because she does not own a computer, she said.
Ordinarily, West would have celebrated her birthday last weekend with her twin sister, who lives in Helotes, but they have been unable to see each other for over a year, she said.
"I do my best not to get upset about this, but this is not a good system for old people," West said. "I’m trying to figure out, 'What else can I do? What am I doing wrong?'"
Gonzales said officials are going to keep working to improve the signup process. The county plans to work with its IT department to better understand why the hotline crashed today and see whether it's possible to open up more phone lines.
There were about 15 people taking calls at the county's Emergency Operations Center today, Gonzales said, and the county might consider adding more.
Since last week's mass vaccination clinic went smoothly, the county is unlikely to overhaul its signup process wholesale if Thursday's clinic also goes well, Gonzales said. At Monday's commissioners court meeting, several commissioners asked Gonzales if the public health department has considered switching to another signup system like a waitlist, but Gonzales said other potential approaches present logistical issues for the vaccination clinic itself.
Unfortunately, issues are likely to persist as long as the demand for the vaccine continues to vastly outweigh the county's supply of doses, he said.
"We wish we could get everybody a vaccine now," Gonzales said. "It’s just impossible. It’s really and truly impossible. We’re doing what we can with the limited resources we have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.