The Victoria Economic Development Corp.’s weekly Partnership meeting resumed Tuesday morning after a months-long suspension because of the pandemic.
The last meeting was held in early March.
David Hinds, president of Victoria College, said Tuesday morning that the resumption was a natural next step since all businesses have resumed in some capacity. The college reopened Monday.
“That’s what we’re going to continue to see – incremental steps to opening up normally,” Hinds said.
Eden Yacklin, the property manager for Heritage Mark, was a regular attendee of the weekly meeting before the suspension began. She said she was excited to continue hearing from Victoria leaders, business owners and policy makers as people go back to work in the building she manages.
“This meeting is so informative and such a conglomeration of different people with different views,” she said. “I wasn’t nervous at all.”
Some things were different though.
Yacklin wore a mask while attending the meeting.
About one-third of attendees wore a mask, but some people removed them as they took their seats in the auditorium at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, Hinds said.
The meeting also changed locations to the theater, which allowed attendees to spread out and maintain social distancing.
At the old location in the 700 block of N. Main St. building, the Tuesday crowd of more than 60 people would’ve been been packed in like sardines in close quarters, said Victoria Economic Development Corp. president Dale Fowler.
The staff at the performing arts center cordoned off alternating rows of theater seats, Hinds said. He also assisted staff in checking temperatures as attendees entered the theater.
Hinds attributed the normal-to-large turnout to anxiousness for things to return to normal. Although most attendees were familiar faces, Hinds said one new person introduced themselves as a representative for the Census. He also reminded Victorians that the meeting is open to the public.
Staff at the building, which is owned by Victoria College, will continue to work to make the meeting safe and accessible for new and returning attendees.
“Of course, everything is up in the air until we have a vaccine,” he said.
Victoria County
On Tuesday, Victoria County officials announced two new cases of COVID-19. The total case count is now 164; 142 county residents have recovered from the disease and seven people have died.
Jackson County
Jackson County officials confirmed one new case of COVID-19.
A total of 19 county residents have tested positive for the disease; 16 county residents have recovered and one person has died.
Lavaca County
Lavaca County officials reported Tuesday a 14th county resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The new positive case is a resident of Moulton. County officials suspect the person was exposed to the virus by another person in the same household.
The person is currently self-isolating at home.
Wharton County
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Wharton County rose to 58 after county officials confirmed five new cases of the disease.
Wharton County’s Office of Emergency Management received a report about the new cases Monday from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Two of the new cases are located in Wharton, both are men, one aged 30-40 years old and the other is 50-60 years old.
“No additional information on the other cases nor types of transmission is available at this time,” the OEM wrote in a release posted to its Facebook page.
The number of people who have recovered from the disease caused by coronavirus remains at 38.
New cases were not reported Tuesday in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Matagorda or Refugio counties.
