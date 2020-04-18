One new case of COVID-19 was reported Saturday in Wharton County, bringing the total number of cases there to 35.
The new patient is a female from the El Campo area who is between the ages of 35 and 45, according to a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
Additionally, information about one of the two COVID-19 cases announced by officials on Friday was incorrect. One individual, a woman between the ages of 20 and 30, was listed as being from the East Bernard area, but that person lives in the Wharton area, the release said.
Of the 35 total cases in Wharton County, 12 have fully recovered.
"As testing continues, our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area," the release said.
