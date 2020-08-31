The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release from the county.
This brings the total case count for the county to 1,259. No new recoveries or deaths were reported, and no additional information about the 10 new cases was reported.
El Campo still leads the county in cases with 640, followed by Wharton with 403 and East Bernard with 119.
Women also still lead the county in cases with 714, followed by men with 513 and cases of an unknown sex with 32.
Matagorda County
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County on Monday.
In total, 913 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 561 have recovered and 38 county residents have died.
