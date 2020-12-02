Wharton County Courthouse

 Contributed Photo by Larry D. Moore

The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a news release Wednesday.

The county also reported 17 recoveries and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The total confirmed case count is 1,843, total recovered is at 1,636 and total deaths related to the disease remains at 56.

El Campo leads the county with 905 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 597, East Bernard with 171 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.

Women lead the county with 1,031 confirmed cases, followed by men with 775 and people of an unknown sex with 37, according to the news release.

COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 2, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,024 995 8
DeWitt 1,090 993 55
Goliad 236 231 4
Jackson 842 786 8
Lavaca 1,489 1,416 13
Matagorda 1,314 1,143 59
Refugio 360 317 16
Victoria 5,136 4,766 101
Wharton 1,843 1,636 56
9-County total 13,334 12,283 320
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.