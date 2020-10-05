The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to a county news release.
The county also reported nine new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. This increases the county's total confirmed case count to 1,468 and recoveries to 1,365. Total deaths remain at 39.
El Campo leads the county with 752 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 471, East Bernard with 130 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the county. Women lead the county with 830 confirmed cases, followed by men with 601 cases, and 37 cases of an unknown sex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.