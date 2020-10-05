Wharton County Courthouse

 Contributed Photo by Larry D. Moore

The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, according to a county news release.

The county also reported nine new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. This increases the county's total confirmed case count to 1,468 and recoveries to 1,365. Total deaths remain at 39.

El Campo leads the county with 752 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 471, East Bernard with 130 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the county. Women lead the county with 830 confirmed cases, followed by men with 601 cases, and 37 cases of an unknown sex.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 840 821 8
DeWitt 911 814 50
Goliad 198 192 4
Jackson 615 598 7
Lavaca 1,021 969 12
Matagorda 1,057 995 48
Refugio 310 290 14
Victoria 4,122 3,967 94
Wharton 1,468 1,365 39
9-County total 10,535 9,997 276
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

