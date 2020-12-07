Wharton County Courthouse

Wharton County Courthouse

The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a news release Monday.

The county also reported 19 recoveries and no new deaths related to COVID-19. The total confirmed case count is 1,885, total recovered is 1,686 and total deaths related to the disease remains at 56.

El Campo leads the county with 925 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 613, East Bernard with 174 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.

Women lead the county with 1,053 confirmed cases, followed by men with 795 and people of an unknown sex with 37, according to the news release.

Free testing will be available tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St., Wharton. No prior registration is needed.

COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 7, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,061 1,015 8
DeWitt 1,186 1,074 57
Goliad 238 233 4
Jackson 889 823 8
Lavaca 1,545 1,454 13
Matagorda 1,379 1,216 63
Refugio 367 316 16
Victoria 5,226 4,871 101
Wharton 1,885 1,686 56
9-County total 13,753 12,708 326
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

