Wharton County Courthouse

Wharton County Courthouse

The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a county news release.

The county also reported one new recovery and no new deaths related to the disease. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,499, total recovery count is 1,403 and the total death count remains at 47.

El Campo leads the county with 770 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 478, East Bernard with 132 and the remaining cases in Wharton County in unincorporated areas.

Women also lead the county with 850 confirmed cases, followed by men with 611 and cases with an unknown sex at 38.

Free testing will be available in Wharton County Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is required.

COVID-19 cases by county Oct. 20, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 889 865 8
DeWitt 989 911 53
Goliad 200 193 4
Jackson 637 618 7
Lavaca 1,126 1,076 13
Matagorda 1,085 1,034 51
Refugio 313 294 15
Victoria 4,233 4,072 94
Wharton 1,499 1,403 47
9-County total 10,971 10,466 292
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

