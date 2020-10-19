The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a county news release.
The county also reported one new recovery and no new deaths related to the disease. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,499, total recovery count is 1,403 and the total death count remains at 47.
El Campo leads the county with 770 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 478, East Bernard with 132 and the remaining cases in Wharton County in unincorporated areas.
Women also lead the county with 850 confirmed cases, followed by men with 611 and cases with an unknown sex at 38.
Free testing will be available in Wharton County Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is required.
