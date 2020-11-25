The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday in a news release.
The county also reported 77 new confirmed cases of the disease since the most recent case count update on Friday. Since then, 37 new recoveries were reported. The total confirmed case count is 1,743, total recovered count is 1,534 and total deaths related to the disease are 51.
El Campo leads the county with 859 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 568, East Bernard with 155 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of Wharton County.
Women lead the county with 976 confirmed cases, followed by men with 726 and people of an unknown sex with 41.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is needed.
