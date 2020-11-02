The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The county also reported no new recoveries or deaths related to the disease. The county has a 1,560 total confirmed case count, 1,451 total recoveries and 49 total deaths related to COVID-19.
El Campo leads the county with 805 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 487, East Bernard with 135 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the county.
Women lead the county with 642 confirmed cases, followed by men with 642, and cases of an unknown sex at 39.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is needed.
