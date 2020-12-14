Wharton County
The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
The county also reported six new confirmed cases and seven new recoveries. No additional information about the new case updates was reported. The total confirmed case count is 1,987. There are 1,783 total recovered, and 63 residents have died from the disease.
El Campo leads the county with 989 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 634 and East Bernard with 186. The county's remaining cases are in unincorporated areas.
Women lead the county with 1,093 confirmed cases, followed by men with 855. There are 39 cases among people of unknown gender, according to the news release.
The county received the updates from the Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday and reported them Monday morning.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic St. in El Campo. Registration is required and can be completed at secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening.
COVID-19 cases by county Dec. 14, 2020
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|1,103
|1,050
|8
|DeWitt
|1,223
|1,086
|57
|Goliad
|258
|244
|5
|Jackson
|935
|869
|8
|Lavaca
|1,578
|1,518
|13
|Matagorda
|1,420
|1,343
|64
|Refugio
|395
|346
|16
|Victoria
|5,390
|5,056
|103
|Wharton
|1,987
|1,783
|63
|9-County total
|14,254
|13,257
|337
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
Victoria County
Victoria school district reported four new COVID-19 cases.
The cases include two students and two staffers, according to a Monday news release.
Two students and a staffer from Patti Welder Middle School tested positive for the coronavirus. One student was last on campus Wednesday and the other student and staffer were last on campus Thursday. A staffer at DeLeon Elementary school also tested positive and was last on campus Thursday.
If anyone has come in contact with the staffers or students, they will be notified and have to isolate for up to 14 days, according to the release.
The new cases bring the district's total to 104 since campuses reopened in September. Of those who tested positive, 61 are students and 43 are staffers.
VISD COVID-19 cases Dec. 14
|School
|Students
|Staff
|Aloe Elementary School
|1
|1
|Chandler Elementary School
|3
|1
|Crain Elementary School
|1
|2
|DeLeon Elementary School
|1
|5
|Dudley Elementary School
|0
|3
|Head Start
|0
|1
|Hopkins Elementary School
|1
|3
|Mission Valley Elementary School
|0
|1
|O’Connor Elementary School
|3
|4
|Rowland Elementary School
|0
|1
|Schorlemmer Elementary School
|0
|1
|Shields Elementary School
|3
|0
|Smith Elementary School
|2
|2
|Torres Elementary School
|1
|1
|Vickers Elementary School
|2
|1
|Cade Middle School
|3
|1
|Howell Middle School
|5
|0
|Patti Welder Middle School
|4
|5
|Stroman Middle School
|4
|4
|Victoria East High School
|8
|2
|Victoria West High School
|17
|4
|Liberty Academy
|1
|1
|TOTAL
|61
|43
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.