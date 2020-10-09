The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to a news release.
The county also reported two new recoveries and no new deaths. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,479, with 1,381 total recoveries and 39 deaths.
El Campo still leads the county with 759 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 473, East Bernard with 130 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the Wharton County.
