Wharton County Courthouse

Wharton County Courthouse

 Contributed Photo by Larry D. Moore

The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to a news release.

The county also reported two new recoveries and no new deaths. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,479, with 1,381 total recoveries and 39 deaths.

El Campo still leads the county with 759 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 473, East Bernard with 130 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the Wharton County.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 866 844 8
DeWitt 977 879 53
Goliad 198 192 4
Jackson 634 617 7
Lavaca 1,051 998 12
Matagorda 1,068 1,009 50
Refugio 310 290 14
Victoria 4,159 3,985 94
Wharton 1,479 1,381 39
9-County total 10,742 10,195 281
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

