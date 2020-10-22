Wharton County Courthouse

Wharton County Courthouse

The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a county news release.

The county also reported 14 new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,504, total recovered count is 1,417 and total deaths remains at 47.

El Campo leads the county's case count total with 772 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 481, East Bernard with 132 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the county.

Women also lead the county with 852, followed by men with 613 and cases of an unknown sex at 39.

Free testing for the coronavirus will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the City of Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St., Wharton. No prior registration is needed.

COVID-19 cases by county Oct. 22, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 894 869 8
DeWitt 1,013 929 54
Goliad 200 193 4
Jackson 637 618 7
Lavaca 1,135 1,091 13
Matagorda 1,089 1,054 52
Refugio 313 294 16
Victoria 4,247 4,085 95
Wharton 1,504 1,417 47
9-County total 11,032 10,550 296
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

