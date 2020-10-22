The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a county news release.
The county also reported 14 new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,504, total recovered count is 1,417 and total deaths remains at 47.
El Campo leads the county's case count total with 772 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 481, East Bernard with 132 and the remainder in unincorporated areas of the county.
Women also lead the county with 852, followed by men with 613 and cases of an unknown sex at 39.
Free testing for the coronavirus will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the City of Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton St., Wharton. No prior registration is needed.
