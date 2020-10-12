The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported eight new deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
The county also reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight recoveries in the county. The county's total confirmed case count is now 1,481, total recoveries are 1,389, and total deaths are 47.
Wharton County officials could not be reached Monday to answer questions about the eight new reported deaths.
There was no update to the county's case counts Sunday.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1924 N. Fulton St., Wharton. No prior registration is necessary.
Refugio County
A Refugio man has tested positive for COVID-19.
The man is in his 60s and is isolated, according to a county news release Monday.
The man brings the county's total reported cases to 311 with 294 recoveries and 14 deaths.
Matagorda County
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Monday, according to state data.
In total, 1,081 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease since the pandemic began. Of those, an estimated 1,018 patients have recovered, according to state data, and 51 county residents have died.
Goliad County
Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Goliad County, according to state data.
In all, 200 county residents have been infected with the respiratory disease since the pandemic began, and an estimated 193 have recovered, according to state data.
Four county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
