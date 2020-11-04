The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The county's emergency management office also reported 22 previously confirmed cases were incorrectly sent from the Texas Department of State Health Services. This makes the county's total confirmed case count 1,551.
The county also reported 13 new recoveries and no new deaths related to the disease. Total recoveries is 1,464 and total deaths is 49.
El Campo leads the county with 793 confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 493, East Bernard with 134 and the remainder in unincorporated areas.
Women lead the county with 875 confirmed cases, followed by men with 637 and cases of an unknown sex at 39.
Free testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 2350 N. Mechanic St., El Campo. No prior registration is needed.
