The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
The county also reported no new recoveries or deaths related to COVID-19. The total confirmed case count for the county remains at 1,334, total recoveries at 1,199 and total deaths related to the virus at 39.
El Campo still leads the county with 691 total confirmed cases, followed by Wharton with 416 and East Bernard with 125. Women also still lead the county with 752 total confirmed cases, followed by men with 546 and unknown cases with 36.
No updates were added on Sunday.
County-wide testing is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at the El Campo Civic Center. No prior registration is required.
