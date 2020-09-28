The Wharton County Office of Emergency Management reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
The county also reported no new recoveries or deaths related to the disease. No updates to this county were reported Sunday. This brings the county's total confirmed case count to 1,436, total recoveries to 1,293 and total deaths to 39.
People between the ages 20 to 29 and 40 to 49 have the most confirmed cases. El Campo still leads the county with 737 cases, followed by Wharton with 456 and East Bernard with 128. Women also still lead the county with 813 cases, followed by men with 586 and unknown cases with 37.
Refugio County
The Refugio County Office of Emergency Management reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to a news release.
The two new cases involve a man in his 30s and a woman in her 60s. Both are currently isolated.
No additional recoveries or deaths were reported in the county.
The county's total confirmed case count in now 306. There are 289 total recoveries and 14 total deaths.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|829
|801
|8
|DeWitt
|908
|806
|48
|Goliad
|194
|190
|4
|Jackson
|608
|591
|7
|Lavaca
|993
|948
|12
|Matagorda
|1,035
|962
|46
|Refugio
|306
|289
|14
|Victoria
|4,069
|3,902
|94
|Wharton
|1,436
|1,293
|39
|9-County total
|10,379
|9,782
|272
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
