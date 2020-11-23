COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

Q: What are some low risk ways to celebrate Thanksgiving?

A: Traveling increases your chances of getting and spreading the coronavirus. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year.

To help people plan safe celebrations, the CDC issued a list of activates that have a COVID-19 risk, as well activities of moderate and high risk.

Low risk celebrations include:

A small dinner with people who live in your household

Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others

Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family

Shopping online rather than in person on the day after Thanksgiving or the next Monday

Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home

For more information on planning and celebrating Thanksgiving during the pandemic, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.