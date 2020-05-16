Q: What are the updated guidelines for personal gatherings, inside and outside?
A: According to a current order from Gov. Greg Abbott, which is in place through May 19, all individuals are required to minimize all social gatherings and in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.
This means social gatherings are not permitted, and people may leave their homes only to provide or access an essential business or activity or a reopened service, to engage in essential travel or to participate in permitted outdoor physical activity.
People over the age of 65, are strongly encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and to maintain appropriate distance from any member of the household who has been out of the residence in the previous 14 days.
