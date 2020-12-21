Q: What are the differences between Pfizer's and Moderna’s vaccines?
A: Most importantly, both vaccines have been shown to be highly effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections. Pfizer’s vaccine was found to be 95% effective, and Moderna’s was shown to be 94.1% effective, according to STAT News.
It is still unknown whether either vaccine prevents asymptomatic infection or whether people who have been vaccinated can transmit the virus to others.
One of the biggest differences between the vaccines is their transport and storage requirements. Pfizer’s vaccine must be stored at -94 degrees in ultra-cold freezers and is sold 975 doses at a time. Once thawed, the vaccine must be administered within five days. Pfizer’s vaccine is primarily being allocated to large hospitals that have the required storage equipment and can vaccinate lots of people in a short time span. Citizens Medical Center has been the only hospital in the Crossroads to receive an allotment of the Pfizer vaccine.
Moderna’s vaccine, meanwhile, has to be stored at -4 degrees, which is the temperature of a regular refrigerator freezer, and it is sold in allocations of 100 doses. The vaccine remains stable at fridge temperature for 30 days. This makes Moderna’s vaccine the easier option for small hospitals, pharmacies and first responder agencies to handle.
Both vaccines require two shots. The interval between Moderna doses is 28 days, according to STAT, and there is a 21-day interval for the Pfizer vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.