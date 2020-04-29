Q: What are the new symptoms of the coronavirus?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added six symptoms of the new coronavirus to its list. The symptoms, which may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, are:
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Previously, the CDC listed just three known symptoms: shortness of breath, cough and fever.
This list is not all inclusive. People are advised to consult their medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning, according to the CDC.
