Q: What can I do to stay safe while dining out?
A: First, call the restaurant and ensure work staff will be wearing masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Masks should be worn by diners when they are less than 6 feet apart from other people or indoors, according to the CDC. Masks should also be worn as much as possible like when you are not eating.
Patrons should also maintain a social distance of 6 feet or more in any entryway, hallway or waiting area, according to the CDC.
Sitting outside is recommended, when available.
When possible, people should also choose food and drink options that are not self-serve to limit the use of shared utensils, handles, buttons or touchscreens, according to the CDC.
