Q: What do I need to know about flying right now?
A: While travel still increases the chance of spreading or getting the coronavirus, it is easier to fly now than earlier in the year.
Most viruses do not spread well inside an airplane, however the time spent in close proximity to others in a security line or in the cabin can increase the likelihood of exposure or spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Many airlines have their own restrictions. Some include not sitting on a flight next to someone outside your travel group or wearing a mask for the duration of the flight. It is important to check with the airline you book a flight with before arriving at the airport to know what is required.
More international options are also now available, but risks still persist.
The CDC is no longer funneling international flights through 15 airports.
The measure was used to help screen incoming passengers. It has since been determined to be an ineffective method of limiting and screening the number of passengers entering the U.S. for COVID-19 symptoms because many people can be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
Unfortunately, there are only a handful of countries with a low or very low risk level according to the CDC as of Sunday. In North America, the only locations with a very low risk rating are small island countries and territories.
Additionally, if you are flying and realize your driver's license is expired, the Transportation Security Administration is allowing licenses that expired on or after March 1 to be used as a form of identification at airport security.
For out-of-state travel, the CDC also updates a map of cases per 100,000 people for potential travelers to use in order to gauge a potential destination's risk level.
