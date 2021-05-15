Q: What do I need to know about the CDC’s new mask guidelines?
A: On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their masking guidelines to say that fully vaccinated people could resume almost all activities without wearing a facial covering.
The CDC said people who are fully vaccinated “can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart,” except when required by federal or local laws or business or workplace requirements. Masks are still required while on public transportation, in congregate settings like nursing homes and homeless shelters, and at doctors’ offices.
You are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after you’ve received your last shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. So, if you received Moderna's or Pfizer’s vaccine, you are fully vaccinated two weeks after your second shot. If you received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, you are fully vaccinated two weeks after your first and only shot.
Public health experts said the CDC’s decision was backed by a strong and growing body of research showing that the vaccines are highly protective.
Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, told the nonprofit SciLine that the guidance stems from studies that have shown the “profound effectiveness” of vaccines in preventing both the spread of the virus and serious COVID-19 disease in the real world.
“For instance, vaccines are 95% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in roll-out programs in Israel, 90% effective in first-line responders and health care workers in the U.S., and 97.4% effective against severe disease, even against the B.1.351 and B.117 variants, in Qatar,” Gandhi said.
She also noted that there is evidence from multiple studies that the vaccines “massively reduce asymptomatic infection,” and in so doing, reduce spread of the virus itself.
That means that if you are vaccinated, it is very unlikely that you will become infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. If do you happen to be infected, which is very rare but can happen, you are highly protected from serious COVID-19 disease, meaning you are more likely to have mild symptoms.
People who are not vaccinated are still at risk for becoming infected with or seriously ill from the virus.
