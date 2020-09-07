Q: What do the names coronavirus, COVID-19 mean?
A: Naming the coronavirus, or more specifically SARS-CoV-2, that caused a pandemic and the resulting disease from the virus, COVID-19, was done by the World Health Organization.
The WHO used the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses and International Classification of Diseases to officially name the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease on Feb. 11, respectively. It had been referred to by other names inconsistently before then.
Similar to HIV and AIDS, the name for a virus, and the disease it causes, are not always known.
For the coronavirus, the name is related to the virus’ shape. It has spikes on its surface which resemble a crown, or corona, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For COVID-19, the name is an abbreviated version using CO for corona, VI for virus, D for disease, and 19 for the year it was discovered, according to the CDC.
