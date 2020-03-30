Q: What does the term “community spread” mean exactly?
A: Generally speaking, a case of COVID-19 is considered to be a “community spread” case if the source of the infection is unknown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When epidemiologists are trying to figure out how someone has been infected, they look to see if the patient has traveled to an area with an outbreak of the new coronavirus (for example, Seattle or New Orleans) or if the patient had contact with someone known to have COVID-19. If it’s unclear how the patient became infected, epidemiologists typically consider that to be a case of community spread, which is also known as community transmission. In effect, if there is a case of community spread it means an infected person likely was infected within their own community, and not from some other known source.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.