Q: What is considered close contact?
A: A person comes in “close contact” with a COVID-positive person when he or she spends at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of the infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Additionally, that contact must occur within two days before illness onset or, for an asymptomatic patient, two days before a positive sample was collected, according to the CDC.
If a student or someone in a school is labeled to have been exposed by close contact, he or she must stay home for up to 14 days.
Contact tracing is used to determine who came in “close contact” with the COVID-positive person.
Other factors to consider when looking at close contact include proximity, duration of exposure, whether the person has symptoms and whether the patient or the exposed person were wearing an N95 respirator, according to the CDC. The respirator can prevent respiratory secretions from contaminating others.
Brief interactions are less likely to result in the virus’s transmission, but specifics of the interaction can be important, like if a person coughs in another person’s face, according to the CDC.
