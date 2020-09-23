Q: What is multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and how is it linked to COVID-19?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a rare but serious complication associated with COVID-19, according to the CDC.
MIS-C is a condition in which inflammation can result in different parts of the body, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs. Children with MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes or fatigue.
It is not yet known what causes MIS-C. However, many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19.
People should call their child’s doctor, nurse, or clinic right away if a child is showing symptoms of MIS-C or symptoms of COVID-19.
If your child is showing any emergency warning signs including trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, new confusion, inability to wake up or stay awake, bluish lips or face, or severe abdominal pain, call 911 or go to the emergency room.
