Q: What is Texas’ positivity rate, and why is it important?
A: A state’s positivity rate indicates how many people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of all of those tested. The World Health Organization has set the recommended positivity rate at 5%, meaning that on average, about 5% of people being tested in a given state or country should test positive, if you have an adequate testing supply. In the last seven days, Texas has averaged a 14.9% positivity rate, according to an analysis from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. According to the Johns Hopkins tool, positivity rates can indicate whether a state has adequate testing capacity and whether an increase in cases is the result of expanded testing or increase transmission of the virus.
