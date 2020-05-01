Q: What is the difference between cleaning and disinfecting?
A: As some businesses begin to reopen Friday, business owners will need to maintain regular cleaning and disinfecting practices to keep the spaces safe for public use. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: "Cleaning with soap and water removes germs, dirt, and impurities from surfaces. It lowers the risk of spreading infection. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces. By killing germs on a surface after cleaning, it can further lower the risk of spreading infection." The CDC says it's not necessary to disinfect all surfaces, just those that are frequently touched. Some examples include tables, doorknobs, light switches, faucets and sinks, gas pump handles, touch screens, and ATM machines.
