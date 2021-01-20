Q: What is the difference between quarantine and isolation?
A: Quarantine and isolation are practices used by public health officials to prevent exposure to people who have or might have a contagious disease, such as COVID-19, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to the virus. Isolation is used to keep someone who is infected with the virus away from others, even in their own home, according to the CDC.
Quarantine prevents the spread of COVID-19 in the case a person who was exposed to the virus is actually infected. The person in quarantine should watch for COVID-19 symptoms and stay away from others, according to the CDC.
Isolation is used to separate people who are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 from people who are not infected. People who are in isolation should stay home until it is safe for them to be around others, according to the CDC.
At home, anyone sick or infected should stay separate from others in the house. They should stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom, if possible, according to the CDC. Anyone with COVID-19 or who might have COVID-19 should wear a mask when around other people, according to the CDC. around other people or animals, even at home.
