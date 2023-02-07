Q: What is the relationship between the COVID-19 vaccine, myocarditis and pericarditis?
A: If you’ve been on social media for the last month and a half and perhaps longer, you’ve probably noticed a trend of people questioning why people are “suddenly” dying of cardiac events since the pandemic.
This particularly reached a fever pitch in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s and Lisa Marie Presley’s cardiac events that gripped the news cycle. Even now, if you see a story about someone who died or was hospitalized for a cardiac health event, you will see this comment.
Unfortunately, a lie can travel the world and back again before the truth can catch up, and this is such a case with COVID-19, mycocarditis and pericarditis.
Granted, what is being said isn’t the fault of everyday people saying it, as they are often getting only one perspective of things rather than the whole picture.
First off, in regard to Hamlin and Presley, what is out there clearly shows neither case is the result of COVID-19 or its vaccines. Hamilin’s cardiac event was a case of commotio cordis, a rare incident when blunt force hits the heart as it is at rest. The cause of Presley’s cardiac arrest death still has sparse details, as full details won’t be known until the toxicology report is released. Still, she comes from a family with a history of heart disease and has a history of substance addiction, with TMZ reporting last week that she relapsed into her opioid addiction leading up to her death.
For everything else, the speculation is ultimately harmful because each person’s individual health situation is unique.
The truth is, yes, the COVID-19 vaccine does come with a risk of side effects of myocarditis or pericarditis, inflammation conditions of the heart muscle or the outer lining of the heart, respectively.
Both conditions usually can be resolved by themselves, according to the Mayo Clinic, but treatments are available for more severe conditions.
However, you are more likely to contract myocarditis or pericarditis from COVID-19 itself than you would from its vaccine.
That goes with most viral infections compared to their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. Tywaun Tillman, Citizens Medical Center cardiologist, said.
“It can happen from any virus if you aren’t vaccinated,” Tillman said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a cold, flu, etc., You have an increased risk for myocarditis and pericarditis.”
Across the world, heart disease claims people’s lives every day and is a leading cause of death, but the particular cause of death can vary by region, he said. In the U.S., the leading cause of death from heart disease is a heart attack, but in South America, the leading cause of heart disease deaths is viral cardiomyopathy, such as myocarditis.
There is a notable increase in risk with Moderna’s mRNA vaccines when it comes to male populations 18-25 compared to its competitor Pfizer, he said.
“However, it is so small,” Tillman said, noting the risk of developing myocarditis from the vaccine is about 0.003%.
However, a study done by the American Heart Association journal “Circulation” puts that risk at 0.007%.
Without the vaccine, depending on the study you look at, your risk for myocarditis and pericarditis increases to a range of 10-30 times from COVID-19 infection if you are in the 18-25 male population, he said.
Most vaccinations can spur heart irregularities, but they mostly go away on their own, he said. If there were a serious side effect, it would show in the first few days of getting the vaccine, not months later.
Overall there hasn’t been any dramatic increase in severe cardiomyopathy, Tillman said.
The positive is that as COVID-19 has evolved to become more virulent and spread easier, the risk of severe illness has become much less, he said.
If someone in the more vulnerable populations for myocarditis and pericarditis is considering a vaccine, Tillman advises getting the Pfizer mRNA vaccine over Moderna, given its increased risks.