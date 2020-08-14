Q: What is the risk of getting COVID-19 on an airplane?
A: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flying on an airplane does increase the risk of getting COVID-19. Spending time in security lines and airport terminals means putting yourself in close contact with others, which increases the likelihood of transmission.
However, once you get onto a plane, flying "may be safer than you think," according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. On commercial airlines, air in the cabin is refreshed every two to four minutes. Air flows in from overhead vents and exits at the floor level. Once air leaves the cabin, about half is dumped outside and the other half is sent through High Efficiency Particulate Air filters similar to those used in hospitals, according to MIT. This regular circulation of air makes transmission less likely.
Wearing a mask while flying also helps. Early in the pandemic, a man flew from Wuhan, China, to Toronto while wearing a mask and later tested positive for COVID-19. No other passengers were infected.
It is also recommended to book a window seat when possible to reduce contact with people passing up and down the aisle.
Also of note, some airlines are blocking off all middle seats while others are not. Of the national carriers, United Airlines and American Airlines have no capacity limits, while Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue continue to leave middle seats vacant.
