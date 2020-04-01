Q: What is the status of day care centers under Victoria’s stay-at-home order?
A: Day care centers can remain open under the city and county’s “Stay Home – Stay Safe” orders, which go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
According to the orders, “day care services for children and adults are added to the definition of essential services for the jurisdiction covered by this order, to the extent necessary to allow caregivers to provider or obtain essential services.”
Victoria’s order includes “day care services as an essential service for folks who fit in these (essential) categories, so the parents or caregivers who fall within these categories, day care services remain an essential service for them,” County Judge Ben Zeller said at a news conference Wednesday.
The orders go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and last until April 30. For questions about the orders or to determine whether your work is considered an essential service, call Victoria’s COVID-19 hotline at 361-580-5796 or refer to the federal government’s guidance on what constitutes on an essential worker.
