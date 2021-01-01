Q: What is the status of the vaccine rollout in Texas?
A: As of Thursday, more than 282,000 vaccinations had been recorded by the Texas Department of State Health Services. This number is well below the target of 1.4 million vaccinations by year's end, a goal set by Gov. Greg Abbott on the day he got vaccinated, according to the Texas Tribune, although it is likely the actual number of vaccinations is significantly higher.
State officials have accused local officials of moving too slowly and leaving extra vaccine doses sitting on shelves, and Dr. John Hellerstedt, commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, in a Tribune article.
Hellerstedt opened the door on Tuesday for vaccinations not just for the first tier of recipients, which includes front-line health care workers and residents and staff members of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, but for tier "1B," which includes Texans who are 65 and older or have certain underlying medical conditions, the Advocate reported.
But many providers both locally and statewide have said they don't have enough vaccine to move on from the first tier of workers, a group that includes an estimated 1.9 million people, according to the Tribune, just yet.
Officials at Citizens Medical Center, DeTar Hospital and H-E-B told the Advocate this week they do not expect to be able to vaccinate tier 1B members until more doses are distributed. David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, said all its doses have been administered to frontline workers who had scheduled appointments.
In some counties, including Jackson County, officials have said they may move on to vaccinating older residents soon. Those who are interested in receiving a vaccine should call their local provider to set up an appointment. But for the most part, vaccination is still in large part limited to front-line workers and nursing home residents and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.