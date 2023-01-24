What is the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant?
A: Over the last month, you've probably heard the term XBB.1.5 in news coverage of the still-evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
XBB.1.5 is a new subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19.
In the last month, the subvariant has become the dominant variant, accounting for almost 50% of all reported cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The emergence of the new subvariant coincides with a recent surge in cases from December into the new year.
Within Texas' region, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 still account for most of the cases, according to the CDC.
What makes XBB.1.5 unique is it comes from a recombination of subvariants from the BA.2 sub-lineage, which was prevalent in the early months of last year when the omicron variant was active, according to Nature, a weekly science journal.
Unfortunately, a bivalent booster shot from the fall, which was designed to target BA.4 and BA.5, is shown to be less effective against XBB.1.5, according to University of Texas researchers.
The subvariant is the most transmissible yet and is an immune escape variant, said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, a World Health Organization infectious disease epidemiologist, in a Jan. 4 news conference.
"The more this virus circulates, the more opportunities it will have to change," said Van Kerkhove. "We do expect further waves around the world, but that doesn't have to mean further waves of death because our countermeasures continue to work."
The most recent booster has shown some immunity defense in healthy people who are not elderly, according to an investigators' report from the Cleveland Clinic that still needs to be peer-reviewed.
Public health is playing catchup and is still trying to accurately predict how COVID-19 will evolve to get ahead of it.
However, public health is likely never going to be ahead of it and will have to continue to be reactionary because of how vaccine development works, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health director.
"We're going to see this as we go through it. Where it is the best guess with the data at the time, but there is always a chance for it to mutate a bit," Gonzales said.
The most critical component right now is minimizing severe illness, stress on hospitals and death due to COVID-19, he said.
Preventative measures still include good hygiene, washing hands, masking, limiting large gatherings, staying home when sick and getting vaccinated, Gonzales said.
"It's the same basic rules of preventative health that you can take and apply to anything," he said.