Q: What rights do I have as a renter during the pandemic?
A: Many rights were in place before the coronavirus arrived and are still valid.
According to the Texas Attorney General’s Office, as a tenant you have a right to not be evicted without cause or otherwise disturb your right to live in peace and quiet, to demand that the landlord repair any condition that materially affects your physical health or safety, your deposit be returned to you within 30 days if no repairs are deducted from it, and your dwelling be equipped with security devices, with some exceptions.
It is also important to refer to your written or oral rental agreement, if you have one.
According to the state’s property code, if the occupant is a tenant under a written lease or oral rental agreement, the landlord must give a tenant who defaults or holds over beyond the end of the rental term or renewal period at least three days’ written notice to vacate the premises.
The landlord must send you or present you with a three-day notice to vacate before an eviction is filed. This notice can be hand delivered, mailed regular mail or sent by certified mail. If you do no receive a three-day notice, your case may be eligible for dismissal, according to the state’s property code.
According to the State Bar of Texas, a landlord may not remove you from his or her property without a final order from a Justice of the Peace court, following an eviction notice.
The landlord must first give you a written notice to vacate at least 72 hours before a lawsuit is filed to evict.
Some of the state and federal protections have expired, but there is still some legislation specific to renters during the pandemic.
Across the U.S., tenants living at properties backed by FHA, Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgages cannot be evicted until Aug. 31. Owners of those same properties are also now required to inform tenants of the eviction suspension and other protections.
For these same property owners, a 30-day notice to vacate is also required if their federally-backed loan is still in a forbearance period.
On a state level, if an eviction is to be litigated, limitations on residential eviction proceedings filed since March 27 were extended until Sept. 30 by the Texas Supreme Court.
Some of these temporarily court-ordered limitations include file a description of whether the landlord has provided the tenant with 30 days’ notice to vacate under the CARES Act, among other requirements.
