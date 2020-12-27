Q: What’s the new coronavirus mutation, and do the vaccines work against it?
A: A new variant of the coronavirus as reported by the World Health Organization on Dec. 14 in the United Kingdom.
On Saturday, Al Jazeera reported two new variants. Variants of the virus have been reported to have spread to Australia, Denmark, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, Spain, South Africa, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
The variants are unlikely to stop vaccines from working, said Dr. Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.
This variant reported in the United Kingdom is named SARS-CoV-2 VOC 202012/01. VOC stands for "variant of concern," and the numbers indicate: year 2020 and month 12 for when it was identified, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The "01" at the end of the name indicates it is the first variant of the coronavirus.
The first identified variant was traced to Kent, United Kingdom.
"The variant is defined by the presence of a range of 14 mutations resulting in amino acid changes and three deletions," the WHO reported on Dec. 21. "Some of these mutations may influence the transmissibility of the virus in humans."
