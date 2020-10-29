Q: What should school officials do when there is substantial community transmission?
A: Local health officials will determine if there is “substantial transmission” of COVID-19 and provide guidance to child care and school administrators, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An extended dismissal may be required similar to what was seen in March, if the virus becomes too widespread.
This longer-term dismissal strategy is intended to slow transmission rates of COVID-19 in the community, according to the CDC. During extended school dismissals, also cancel extracurricular group activities, school-based afterschool programs, and large events.
Victoria and Bloomington school districts currently offer in person and remote instruction. Masks are required by students and faculty when they are on campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Victoria school officials have created a plan if substantial community transmission is met. That threshold is about 20% of a given campus population.
