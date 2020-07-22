Q: How do I stay safe from COVID-19 while swimming?
A: With temperatures in the Crossroads rising past simply hot and into the sweltering level, the urge to take a dip may be irresistible for many.
Swimmers should be wary, especially at crowded swimming areas, but there are some precautions that can be taken to limit that danger.
First and foremost, anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms should stay home.
They should also maintain a distance of at least six feet in and out of the water with anyone outside of their household.
Facial coverings should not be worn by anyone in the water, but they should be worn by people who are poolside or near places where people gather for swimming, whether that's inside or outside.
That guidance is especially important at places where social distancing is difficult.
Anyone who coughs or sneezes in the water is recommended to cover their mouth or nose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.