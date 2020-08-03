Q: What’s dexamethsone, and how is it used during the pandemic?
A: Dexamethasone is a steroid that is being studied to see whether it is an effective drug for treating COVID-19. It is a widely available drug that is already used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and some cancers, according to the World Health Organization.
A study in the United Kingdom looked at more than 6,000 patients with COVID-19. The study found that dexamethasone reduced deaths by one-third in patients on ventilators.
More research on this drug is still needed, however. The same study found that the drug might not help and could actually be risky for patients who are not seriously ill and in an earlier stage of the disease.
“It would likely be harmful to take dexamethasone as an outpatient treatment for Covid-19,” Dr. Samuel Brown, an associate professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at University of Utah School of Medicine in Salt Lake City, told the New York Times. Patients with mild infections “should not be trying to get people to prescribe them dexamethasone just in case.”
The study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Dexamethasone is one of multiple drugs being studied for use during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.