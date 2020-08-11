Q: What’s the future of federal unemployment benefits?
A: The federal government stopped sending out $600 a week in additional unemployment benefits to Texans at the end of July. About 1.6 million Texans were receiving the benefits, according to the Texas Tribune. With Congress deadlocked over whether to reinstate the benefits, the future of federal assistance during the pandemic is in limbo.
On Aug.8, President Donald Trump issued an executive order authorizing states to issue $400 a week in supplemental unemployment benefits. According to Trump’s order, $300 a week would be provided by the federal government, using funds redirected from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and states would need to cover the other $100. This money could come out of existing state unemployment benefits, effectively lowering the benefits to $300 a week.
The implementation of the order is uncertain. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the benefits will start in “a week or two,” according to Forbes. However, the order is expected to face legal challenges, and several governors have said their states do not have the funds necessary to cover the additional $100. Even if it is put in place, the order limits how much funding can be taken from FEMA to pay for the benefits, which means the benefits wouldn’t last indefinitely.
If Congress reaches a deal, this could replace Trump’s order, but Democrats and Republicans remain far apart in negotiations.
