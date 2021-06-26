Q: What’s the State Department’s advice on travel to Mexico?
A: As of June 17, the U.S. Department of State still advises to reconsider travel to Mexico because of COVID-19.
The State Department classifies international travel in four categories of advisory levels. Mexico currently falls under the second most risky category.
All airline passengers to the U.S. that are ages 2 years and older, including U.S. citizens returning home, must provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within three calendar days of travel. Alternatively, travelers to the U.S. can provide documentation from a licensed health care provider of having recovered from COVID-19 within 90 days before travel, according to the State Department.
This does not apply to travelers entering the U.S. by land or sea or to children under 2 years of age.
As of June 19, the Mexican Secretariat of Health reported 2,660,507 estimated cases and 243,728 estimated deaths from COVID-19 nationwide. The secretariat lists the states where Cabo San Lucas, Cancun and Cozumel in the risk category of “if you can, stay home,” which is the second most risky out of four.
