Q: What's the status of Texas inmates testing positive for COVID-19?
A: In Texas, 34,680 prisoners had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday throughout the pandemic, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. This figure does not include county jails.
Additionally, 11,775 prison employees had tested positive, and 204 had active cases.
In the Stevenson Unit, 1525 Farm-to-Market Road 766, Cuero, no inmates had a confirmed active case of COVID-19. There are two active cases among employees. Recovery and death counts of inmates and employees from the disease was not posted.
Just outside the Crossroads in Beeville, the Garza West Unit reported four active cases among inmates and six among employees. The McConnell Unit in Beeville reported no active cases among inmates and four among employees.
The Connally Unit in Kenedy had no cases among inmates and one among employees.
